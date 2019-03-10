Oakland — Stephen Curry se coló en una entrevista televisiva para sorprender a la niña de nueve años que lo ayudó a diseñar el modelo reciente de las zapatillas del astro de los Warriors de Golden State.
Look at what the power of a voice can create. 9-year old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to @stephencurry30 to let him know she could not find his signature shoe in girls sizes. 5 months later, she co-designed theE #Curry6 for International Women’s Day. #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/DZHt1AFMNW
9-year-old Riley Morrison was disappointed to find that the Curry 5's were not in girl's sizes.@StephenCurry30 found a solution ?? #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/2tmtykOvkv
