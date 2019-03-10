(semisquare-x3)
Stephen Curry. (AP)

Oakland — Stephen Curry se coló en una entrevista televisiva para sorprender a la niña de nueve años que lo ayudó a diseñar el modelo reciente de las zapatillas del astro de los Warriors de Golden State. 

Riley Morrison, de Napa, California, realizaba una entrevista el viernes con CBS sobre el calzado y Curry cuando el armador entró a la escena. Le dio a la niña un par de zapatos y atrapó rebotes por un tiempo mientras ella tiraba al canasto. 

Riley fue invitada a ayudar a diseñar el modelo Curry después de que ella inicialmente le escribió para decirle que no podía comprar las Curry 5 porque no estaban disponibles para niñas en el portal de Under Armour. Solo eran promocionadas para niños. El dos veces Jugador Más Valioso y cinco veces Todo-Estrella respondió con una disculpa, diciendo en una carta escrita a puño y letra que estaba trabajando con la marca para arreglar la situación. 

También, la invitó a un juego de los Warriors el viernes, Día Internacional de la Mujer.


