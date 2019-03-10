Oakland — Stephen Curry se coló en una entrevista televisiva para sorprender a la niña de nueve años que lo ayudó a diseñar el modelo reciente de las zapatillas del astro de los Warriors de Golden State.

Riley Morrison, de Napa, California, realizaba una entrevista el viernes con CBS sobre el calzado y Curry cuando el armador entró a la escena. Le dio a la niña un par de zapatos y atrapó rebotes por un tiempo mientras ella tiraba al canasto.

Look at what the power of a voice can create. 9-year old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to @stephencurry30 to let him know she could not find his signature shoe in girls sizes. 5 months later, she co-designed theE #Curry6 for International Women’s Day. #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/DZHt1AFMNW — Under Armour Hoops (@UAbasketball) March 8, 2019

Riley fue invitada a ayudar a diseñar el modelo Curry después de que ella inicialmente le escribió para decirle que no podía comprar las Curry 5 porque no estaban disponibles para niñas en el portal de Under Armour. Solo eran promocionadas para niños. El dos veces Jugador Más Valioso y cinco veces Todo-Estrella respondió con una disculpa, diciendo en una carta escrita a puño y letra que estaba trabajando con la marca para arreglar la situación.

9-year-old Riley Morrison was disappointed to find that the Curry 5's were not in girl's sizes.@StephenCurry30 found a solution ?? #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/2tmtykOvkv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2019