Karl-Anthony Towns había anunciado en marzo que su madre batallaba con el coronavirus. (AP / Archivo)

La madre del enebeísta Karl-Anthony Towns, de los Timberwolves de Minnesota, falleció el lunes por complicaciones relacionadas al coronavirus.

La familia de Jacqueline Towns emitió un comunicado para agradecer el apoyo en las pasadas semanas. El pasado 25 de marzo, Karl-Anthony publicó un video en la red social Instagram anunciando que su madre había contraído el COVID-19 y que estaba hospitalizada en estado de coma.

Según el comunicado de la familia, Jackeline llevaba un mes “batallando” con el coronavirus antes de fallecer hoy, lunes.

“Jackie era muchas cosas para mucha gente -una esposa, una madre, una hija, abuela, hermana, tía, y amiga. La matriarca de la familia Towns, era una increíble fuente de energía, una persona que tocó a todos los que conoció. Su pasión era palpable y su energía nunca será reemplazada”, reza el comunicado de la familia, que agradeció la gestión del equipo médico del Penn Presbyterian Medical Center y JFK Medical Center, “que pelearon por Jackie día tras días”.

Karl-Anthony, de 24 años, es de ascendencia dominicana y estaba en su quinta temporada de la NBA antes que la pandemia del coronavirus detuviera la acción. Este año promediaba 25.5 puntos por juego.

En una publicación en Instagram en el 2016, el jugador describió a su madre como "la mujer más especial e importante en mi vida".

I want to take this time to wish the most special and important woman in my life an amazing birthday today. You have always been the rock of our family and your strength and love has pushed me to not only be the best Basketbal player I could be, but be the best man I could be. I remember the times you used to come sleep with me when I was in Pre-K so I could sleep well in school or all the times you would sneak me out of school during my lunch and take me to Pizza Hut so we can eat that Buffett for lunch. I just want you to know I appreciate you tremendously and that with every step I take, I hope I am making you proud because I have never been prouder of anything in my life then to say your my mother. I love you ??

