Los Lakers de Los Ángeles anunciaron el sábado que el astro LeBron James estará inactivo para los últimos seis juegos del quinteto, punto final a una temporada atípica para el cuatro veces Jugador Más Valioso de la NBA.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season.



"This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."https://t.co/6Z5DsXMFKt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 30, 2019

"Después de consultar con los doctores del equipo y el personal médico, hemos decidido aguantar a LeBron por lo que queda de la temporada. Esta decisión ayudará a que su ingle sane por completo y es lo mejor para el futuro éxito tanto de LeBron como para los Lakers", dijo Magic Johnson, presidente del equipo, en un comunicado de prensa.

James jugó por última vez el viernes en la victoria de los Lakers 129-115 sobre los Hornets de Charlotte. Terminó el encuentro con 27 puntos. Los Lakers, que jugaban hasta el sábado para 34-42, están eliminados de la contienda por alcanzar la postemporada por sexta temporada consecutiva.

Así las cosas, James se perderá los playoffs por primera vez desde el 2005 y estará ausente de una final de la liga tras ocho apariciones consecutivas.

James estuvo fuera por 17 encuentros a mediados del torneo por una lesión en la ingle, la ausencia más larga de su carrera en la NBA. Los Lakers tuvieron marca de 28-27 con James en cancha.

A Los Ángeles le restan partidos contra los Pelicans, el Thunder, los Warriors, los Clippers, el Jaz y los Trail Blazers.