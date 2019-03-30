Los Lakers de Los Ángeles anunciaron el sábado que el astro LeBron James estará inactivo para los últimos seis juegos del quinteto, punto final a una temporada atípica para el cuatro veces Jugador Más Valioso de la NBA.
“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season.
"This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."https://t.co/6Z5DsXMFKt
“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season.
💬Ver 0 comentarios