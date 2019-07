View this post on Instagram

Champions!!! We did it!!!!! Santeros ahi!! For me, This season was about more than just basketball. It was an opportunity to spend time in my grandparents home country. In MY home country. To connect with the people that have embraced me and given me so much love throughout the years. Puerto Rico has always been like a second home to me and Aguada will always be in my heart. I just want to thank all the staff, the coaches, my teammates and the people of Aguada for making this one of the best experiences of my life. LOVE. Gracias ???? #’19Campeones #BSN #SANTEROSSSSSSS