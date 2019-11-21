El boricua José Juan Barea no ha contado con muchos minutos en la cancha en la actual temporada con los Mavericks de Dallas, pero tal parece que eso no le ha afecto su sentido del humor.
“We want JJ!” Mavs fans chant. Rick Carlisle looked at the beloved vet and asked if he wanted to play the last few minutes. Barea said, “F— no.” Then he got up and faked the fans out by jogging a few steps toward the scorer’s table and pivoting back to the bench.— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 21, 2019
SIIIIIIIIIKE!@jjbareapr punks everyone in the AAC and has Luka in tears ??!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/r0VmoXmCJV— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 21, 2019
