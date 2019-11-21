José Juan Barea solo ha visto acción en un partido esta temporada. (AP)

El boricua José Juan Barea no ha contado con muchos minutos en la cancha en la actual temporada con los Mavericks de Dallas, pero tal parece que eso no le ha afecto su sentido del humor.

Barea protagonizó un jocoso momento en los minutos finales de la paliza que le dieron los Mavericks a los Warriors de Golden State el jueves, 142-94, cuando el público del American Airlines Center de Dallas clamaba por su entrada a juego.

Con el partido ya decidido, el público comenzó a corear "We want J.J! (¡queremos a J.J.!). Ante el reclamo, el dirigente de los Mavs, Rick Carlisle, le preguntó al boricua si quería entrar al juego.

Según reportó en Twitter el periodista de ESPN, Tim MacMahon, Barea contestó que no quería entrar, pero lo hizo entre risas ante la paliza de los Mavs.

Pero, ante el reclamo del público, Barea se paró de su asiento y comenzó a correr hacia la mesa hacia la mesa de anotadores, solo para enseguida regresar y volver a tomar su asiento. La respuesta de sus compañeros fue de pura risa, incluyendo un Luka Doncic que tuvo que ocultar su rostro ante el mar de carcajadas.

Barea solo ha aparecido en un partido esta temporada con los Mavericks, que tienen récord de 9-5 en lo que va de campaña.


