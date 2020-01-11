Los jugadores de los Lakers de Los Ángeles Dwight Howard (39) y Rajon Rondo (9) defienden ante Luka Doncic (77), de los Mavericks de Dallas. (AP)

Dallas — LeBron James terminó con 35 tantos y 16 tableros, Kyle Kuzma logró su mejor marca del año con 24 puntos en sustitución del lesionado Anthony Davis en el quinteto inicial, y los Lakers de Los Ángeles se adelantaron pronto para derrotar el viernes 129-114 a los Mavericks de Dallas.

El dominio de James desde el inicio ayudó a los Lakers a armar una ventaja de 22 puntos en la primera mitad, que terminó con Luka Doncic rasgando la camiseta en una frustrante noche para el fenómeno de 20 años de Dallas ante el jugador al que admiraba de niño.

El entrenador de los Mavericks, Rick Carlisle, estaba igual de desconcertado y fue expulsado tras su segunda falta técnica al inicio del último cuarto, cuando explotó porque los Lakers cuestionaron una decisión arbitral.

Doncic, que ya se había enfrentado a James antes esta temporada, tuvo 25 tantos y 10 rebotes pero se rompió la camiseta al final de la primera parte tras uno de sus 11 fallos en tiros a canasta (8 de 19).

El boricua José Juan Barea no vio acción por segundo juego seguido.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  