Dallas — LeBron James terminó con 35 tantos y 16 tableros, Kyle Kuzma logró su mejor marca del año con 24 puntos en sustitución del lesionado Anthony Davis en el quinteto inicial, y los Lakers de Los Ángeles se adelantaron pronto para derrotar el viernes 129-114 a los Mavericks de Dallas.
Luka Doncic rips his jersey after missing a pair of free throws. He was 7-of-12 from the line in the first half. pic.twitter.com/xkBzAyG62o— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 11, 2020
Luka held Rick Carlisle back after he was ejected, and Mavs fans cheered as Carlisle took off his jacket and walked off. pic.twitter.com/i5MoM6fzzH— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2020
