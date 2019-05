?? @Giannis_An34 (29 PTS) & @Khris22m (28 PTS) lead the @Bucks to a Game 2 home win, tying the series vs. BOS at 1-1! #FearTheDeer #NBAPlayoffs



Game 3: Friday (5/3), 8pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/VHpp0qFhPO