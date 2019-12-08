Daniella Rodríguez y Carlos Correa posan para un retrato. (Instagram / @carloscorreafanpg)

El pelotero puertorriqueño Carlos Correa y su esposa Daniella Rodríguez celebraron anoche su boda en Punta Cana, República Dominicana, en una fiesta con familiares y amigos.

Correa y Rodríguez se habían casado el pasado 11 de noviembre en un tribunal de Texas, pero anoche fue que celebraron la ceremonia y recepción.

El propio Correa publicó hoy una imagen en su perfil de Instagram, describiendo la noche “como la mejor de nuestras vidas. Un momento que siempre apreciaremos”.

Correa y Rodríguez -de ascendencia mexicana- se conocieron en agosto de 2016, cuando la joven realizó el primer lanzamiento ceremonial previo a un partido de los Astros. En ese entonces, Rodríguez era Miss Texas USA.

El pelotero boricua había comprometido a Rodríguez en el terreno del Dodger Stadium, justo después que los Astros de Houston ganaran la Serie Mundial de 2017 sobre Los Ángeles.

A continuación, algunas imágenes y videos compartidos en las redes sociales:
Con los duros ??????

?????????????

La llegada del novio y la novia! ????????

What a beautiful moment! ???????

