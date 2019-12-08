El pelotero puertorriqueño Carlos Correa y su esposa Daniella Rodríguez celebraron anoche su boda en Punta Cana, República Dominicana, en una fiesta con familiares y amigos.
View this post on Instagram
Best Night of our lives. A moment that we will always cherish. Thank you to everybody that showed up to celebrate such a special night. I’m so happy and blessed to have found the love of my life. Love you, Wifey ?? @daniellardzz Oh, I promise to share some more great photos with you guys ???? Thank you for the well wishes. We love you guys ??
💬Ver 0 comentarios