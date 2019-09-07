Nueva York— Pete Alonso provocó una base por bolas con las bases llenas y dos outs para cerrar una caótica novena entrada y darle el triunfo 5-4 a los Mets de Nueva York sobre los Phillies de Filadelfia.
Edwin Diaz has now allowed 14 9th inning HR this season, tying Francisco Rodriguez (2014 with Brewers) for the most such HR allowed in a season in MLB history.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 7, 2019
The Mets have now allowed 31 9th inning HR this season, the most such HR allowed by a team in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/wGCXij0guy
