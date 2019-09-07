UN descamisado Pete Alonso celebra la carrera de la victoria con Robinson Canó. (AP)

Nueva York— Pete Alonso provocó una base por bolas con las bases llenas y dos outs para cerrar una caótica novena entrada y darle el triunfo 5-4 a los Mets de Nueva York sobre los Phillies de Filadelfia. 

Con la victoria, los Mets empataron su récord con Filadelfia y está a cuatro juegos detrás de los Cubs de Chicago por el segundo comodín de la Liga Nacional. 

Nueva York tomó una ventaja de 4-2 con sencillos remolcadores de Alonso y Wilson Ramos. Sin embargo, el inconsistente cerrador puertorriqueño Edwin "Sugar" Díaz  (2-7), lanzando por primera vez desde que permitió un jonrón de tres carreras a Kurt Suzuki en la remontada de siete anotaciones de los Nationals de Washinton el pasado martes, cedió un cuadrangular de dos carreras a J.T. Realmuto con un out en la noventa entrada.

Salió de apuros con tres ponches y se apuntó la inusual victoria al ser el lanzador de turno. 

En lo que va de temporada, Díaz ha permitido 14 jonrones en la novena entrada, empatando con el venezolano Francisco Rodríguez (2014 con los Brewers) para la mayor cantidad de bambinazos permitidos en la última entrada en la historia de las Mayores. 


