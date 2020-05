While the Green Monster sleeps behind closed gates, Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor (@jtkantor) continues to spread game day cheer with virtual 7th-inning stretches.Full story by @jgolen: https://t.co/P06RFhnT9SMore One Good Thing coverage: https://t.co/q6C35YCnWK pic.twitter.com/xIOsE4npSG