LeBron James superó el sábado al exjugador Kobe Bryant para convertirse en el tercer mejor anotador en la historia de la NBA.
LeBron James gets to the bucket to move up to 3rd on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/almofNRKrg— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020
Top 3 ??Congratulations to @KingJames on passing Kobe for 3rd place! pic.twitter.com/OWCijdF502— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother ???? #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020
