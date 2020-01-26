LeBron James se dirige al canasto contra los Sixers en la noche que hizo historia. (AP)

LeBron James superó el sábado al exjugador Kobe Bryant para convertirse en el tercer mejor anotador en la historia de la NBA.

James, de 35 años, solo necesitaba 18 puntos para lograr la hazaña frente a los Sixers en Filadelfia, ciudad natal de Bryant.

El momento llegó con un güira restando 7:22 minutos del tercer parcial gracias a una asistencia de Anthony Davis. El canasto le dio la suma de 33,644. James terminó el encuentro con 29 puntos en la revés de los Lakers.

Minutos después del logro, Bryant tomó las redes sociales para felicitar a James.

"Continúa moviendo el juego hacia adelante. Mis respetos, hermano", escribió en Twitter.

Bryant terminó su carrera con 33,643 puntos en 2015-16 tras 20 temporadas con los Lakers y ahora ocupa el cuarto puesto. Michael Jordan está quinto con 32,292.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar es el líder de todos los tiempos con 38, 387, seguido por Karl Malone con 36,928. Ambos jugaron con los Lakers.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  