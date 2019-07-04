Kansas City - El puertorriqueño Roberto "Bebo" Pérez y Carlos Santana pegaron jonrones respectivos, Mike Clevinger lanzó pelota de cuatro hits en seis episodios, y los Indians de Cleveland derrotaron el miércoles 4-0 a los Royals de Kansas City.
You don't have to be fast if you just do this ...#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/ncdfS3qvKk— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 4, 2019
Game 85:— Daniel Mitchell (@yeah_mitch) July 4, 2019
Mike Clevinger returned to form and Roberto Perez carried the @Indians offense with power and SPEED!? You gotta see it to believe it: pic.twitter.com/S6o32TEHt0
47-38
💬Ver 0 comentarios