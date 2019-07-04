(semisquare-x3)
El puertorriqueño Roberto Pérez, de los Indians de Cleveland, conecta un jonrón de dos carreras en el octavo inning del duelo ante los Royals de Kansas City, el miércoles 3 de julio de 2019. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City - El puertorriqueño Roberto "Bebo" Pérez y Carlos Santana pegaron jonrones respectivos, Mike Clevinger lanzó pelota de cuatro hits en seis episodios, y los Indians de Cleveland derrotaron el miércoles 4-0 a los Royals de Kansas City.

Clevinger (2-2) recetó nueve ponches y no entregó boletos, en lo que fue su segunda apertura desde que un problema de espalda lo llevó a la lista de los lesionados. Tuvo dificultades en el partido que marcó su retorno, pero dominó a los Reales para mejorar a una foja de 7-0 con una efectividad de 2.03 en su carrera contra Kansas City.

Danny Duffy (3-5) limitó lo suficiente sus problemas de control para laborar seis entradas y dos tercios por Kansas City. El zurdo permitió dos anotaciones y cinco hits, en una faena que incluyó cinco boletos y un pelotazo.

Por los Indians, el puertorriqueño Francisco Lindor de 4-1, Pérez de 3-2 con dos anotadas y dos producidas. El colombiano Óscar Mercado de 4-0. El dominicano Santana 4-2 con una anotada y una empujada, José Ramírez de 4-0.

Por los Royals, el dominicano Adalberto Mondesí de 4-0. El cubano Jorge Soler de 4-1. el puertorriqueño Martín Maldonado de 3-0.



