Adrián Beltré es elegido a Cooperstown y República Dominicana iguala a Puerto Rico con cinco inmortales

Adrián Beltré, Hall of Famer.



» Four-time All-Star ('10, '11, '12, '14)

» Four-time Silver Slugger ('03, '10, '11, '14)

» Five-time Gold Glover ('07, '08, '11, '12, '16)

» 1 of 12 players with 400+ HR and 3,000 hits pic.twitter.com/NFhl8j1HJd