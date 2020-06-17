José Pedraza (izquierda) y Mikkel Les Pierre posan tras el pesaje de esta tarde en Las Vegas. (Suministrada / Top Rank)

El cidreño José “Sniper” Pedraza y el trinitense Mikkel Les Pierre cumplieron hoy con el peso acordado de 141 libras para su pelea de mañana, jueves, en el MGM Grand de Las Vegas.

Las 141 libras fueron acordadas debido a que la reyerta no es por algún título en la categoría súper ligero, que establece un máximo de 140.

Pedraza (26-3, 13 KO detuvo la báscula en 140.4, mientras que Les Pierre (22-1-1, 10 KO) las fijó en 141 exactas.

En una de las peleas preliminares de mañana, el puertorriqueño Frevián González (2-0, 1 KO) chocará con el californiano José Martínez (2-0, 1 KO) en el peso súper pluma (130 libras). Ambos también estuvieron del peso máximo establecido.

La cartelera de mañana, presentada por Top Rank, comenzará a las 8:00 de la noche y será transmitida por ESPN.


