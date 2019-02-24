Londres — Manchester City se impuso hoy por penales a Chelsea y revalidó con éxito su título de la Copa de la Liga inglesa, en un encuentro en que el arquero del conjunto londinense desafió abiertamente las órdenes de su técnico.

El español Kepa Arrizabalaga se negó a ser sustituido, tal como el estratega italiano Maurizio Sarri había dispuesto en los últimos minutos de la prórroga, con el marcador empatado 0-0.

PEP ?? "I'm so happy. It was an incredible performance in the penalty shoot-out.



"Anything can happen with penalties. We are happy to have won a trophy back-to-back for the first time.



"The important thing with penalties is to show personality, and we did it."



?? #mancity pic.twitter.com/M1tzHWNmdD — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 24, 2019

Kepa lidiaba por entonces con una aparente dolencia en un muslo, y Sarri trató de enviar a la cancha al guardameta argentino Willy Caballero.

Pero Kepa, quien es el arquero más caro del mundo desde que se incorporó al Chelsea en agosto por 80 millones de euros ($93 millones), no quiso abandonar la cancha. Hizo repetidas indicaciones hacia un costado, dejando claro que quería seguir en el encuentro.

Ante el desacato público, Sarri enfureció en la línea de banda. Originalmente, se dirigió al túnel de salida, pero regresó justo a tiempo para mirar el final del tiempo extra.

En la serie de penales, Kepa atajó uno de Leroy Sané. Raheem Sterling convirtió el disparo definitivo para el 4-3 en la tanda, y el City siguió con posibilidades de conquistar cuatro títulos.

Sarri, de 60 años, siguió así sin conquistar un solo trofeo en su carrera. Y el desafío de Kepa agrava los problemas del entrenador, cuyo equipo ha caído al sexto sitio en la Liga Premier.