El jinete puertorriqueño José Luis Ortiz obtuvo el jueves su victoria número 2,000 en su carrera al ganar la cuarta carrera de la jornada en el Belmont Park de Nueva York.
Son of Honor Code, CREED breaks his maiden in the 4th at #BelmontPark with @jose93_ortiz in the irons for his 2,000th win!!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/XJDLRzshP1— NYRA Bets (@NYRABets) June 11, 2020
Delighted to get to 2,000 winners ???? #JO #2KWinners pic.twitter.com/0mNIUSNnlt— Jose Ortiz (@jose93_ortiz) June 11, 2020
