José Luis Ortiz en 2017.

El jinete puertorriqueño José Luis Ortiz obtuvo el jueves su victoria número 2,000 en su carrera al ganar la cuarta carrera de la jornada en el Belmont Park de Nueva York.

Ortiz, quien comenzó a montar en 2012 en el Hipódromo Camarero en Canóvanas, logró la gesta sobre el Creed.

El trujillano de 26 años y ganador del Premio Eclipse al Mejor Jinete de Estados Unidos en 2017 alcanzó la cantidad de triunfos en 10,920 montas.

Ortiz comenzó la tanda a dos victorias de las 2,000. En la segunda carrera, se acercó a la marca saliendo airoso sobre Stage Left.

Ortiz, hermano del también exitoso jinete Irad Ortiz Jr., es egresado de la escuela vocacional hípica Agustín Mercado Reverón.


