Tokio — Los organizadores de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 presentaron el miércoles la antorcha olímpica, inspirada en la imagen de los famosos cerezos en flor de Japón.
The design of the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Torch has been unveiled! The torch bears the motif of a cherry blossom, Japan’s best-loved flower, and will begin its journey across the country with the arrival of the cherry blossom season in March 2020. ?? #TorchRelay @OlympicFlame pic.twitter.com/xfPn6MQz8S
