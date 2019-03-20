Tokio — Los organizadores de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 presentaron el miércoles la antorcha olímpica, inspirada en la imagen de los famosos cerezos en flor de Japón.

The design of the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Torch has been unveiled! The torch bears the motif of a cherry blossom, Japan’s best-loved flower, and will begin its journey across the country with the arrival of the cherry blossom season in March 2020. ?? #TorchRelay @OlympicFlame pic.twitter.com/xfPn6MQz8S — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 20, 2019

La flor de cerezo es la más querida en el país. Según los organizadores, se eligió esta imagen para la antorcha porque el revelo comenzará en marzo del próximo año, cuando los cerezos estén en plena floración en todo el país.

La llama emergerá de una configuración con cinco pétalos situada en lo alto de la antorcha.