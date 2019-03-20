(semisquare-x3)
El medallista olímpico japonés Tadahiro Nomura carga con la antorcha de Tokio 2020. (AP)

Tokio — Los organizadores de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 presentaron el miércoles la antorcha olímpica, inspirada en la imagen de los famosos cerezos en flor de Japón.

La flor de cerezo es la más querida en el país. Según los organizadores, se eligió esta imagen para la antorcha porque el revelo comenzará en marzo del próximo año, cuando los cerezos estén en plena floración en todo el país.

La llama emergerá de una configuración con cinco pétalos situada en lo alto de la antorcha.

“La antorcha y su emblema destacarán en la preparación de los Juegos en todo el país”, agregaron los organizadores.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  