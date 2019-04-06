La puertorriqueña Mónica Puig falló este sábado en su intento de adelantar a la final del Abierto Volvo, que se juega en Charleston, Carolina del Sur, al perder ante la estadounidense Madison Keys 6-4, 6-0.

El partido se vio retrasado por lluvia cuando Puig perdía 4-3 el primer set, y al reanudarse no fue mucho lo que pudo hacer contra Keys, quien la había vencido también en los dos enfrentamientos previos en Wimbledon en 2014 y en el Abierto de Francia en 2016.

“It’s disappointing, but all props to her,” Monica Puig says in press. “Sometimes you have great days like I’ve had (this week) and then today you come up against an opponent who is playing ten times better than you” #VolvoCarOpen pic.twitter.com/ywsPiGGDNV — Volvo Car Open (@VolvoCarOpen) April 6, 2019

Puig, de 25 años, venía de obtener victorias en este torneo sobre Sara Errani (6-0, 6-1), Sofia Kenin (7-5, 6-4), Aryna Sabalenka (6-2, 7-5), y Danielle Collins (6-3, 6-2).

En Sabalenka, enfrentó a la número 10 del mundo y tercera sembrada en Charleston, mientras que Keys, su victimaria, es la octava sembrada.

Fue la mejor demostración de Puig en este torneo no empece a su eliminación. Anteriormente, había llegado hasta tercera ronda.