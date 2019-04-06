El partido se vio retrasado por lluvia cuando Puig perdía 4-3 el primer set. (EFE) (semisquare-x3)
La puertorriqueña Mónica Puig falló este sábado en su intento de adelantar a la final del Abierto Volvo, que se juega en Charleston, Carolina del Sur, al perder ante la estadounidense Madison Keys 6-4, 6-0.

El partido se vio retrasado por lluvia cuando Puig perdía 4-3 el primer set, y al reanudarse no fue mucho lo que pudo hacer contra Keys, quien la había vencido también en los dos enfrentamientos previos en Wimbledon en 2014 y en el Abierto de Francia en 2016.

Puig, de 25 años, venía de obtener victorias en este torneo sobre Sara Errani (6-0, 6-1), Sofia Kenin (7-5, 6-4), Aryna Sabalenka (6-2, 7-5), y Danielle Collins (6-3, 6-2).

En Sabalenka, enfrentó a la número 10 del mundo y tercera sembrada en Charleston, mientras que Keys, su victimaria, es la octava sembrada.

Fue la mejor demostración de Puig en este torneo no empece a su eliminación. Anteriormente, había llegado hasta tercera ronda.

A Keys no le gana desde que la superó por segunda vez en el Torneo de Estrasburgo en 2014, un año después de enfrentarla por primera vez y ganarle en el Abierto Francés.


