La puertorriqueña Mónica Puig falló este sábado en su intento de adelantar a la final del Abierto Volvo, que se juega en Charleston, Carolina del Sur, al perder ante la estadounidense Madison Keys 6-4, 6-0.
“It’s disappointing, but all props to her,” Monica Puig says in press. “Sometimes you have great days like I’ve had (this week) and then today you come up against an opponent who is playing ten times better than you” #VolvoCarOpen pic.twitter.com/ywsPiGGDNV
“It’s disappointing, but all props to her,” Monica Puig says in press. “Sometimes you have great days like I’ve had (this week) and then today you come up against an opponent who is playing ten times better than you” #VolvoCarOpen pic.twitter.com/ywsPiGGDNV— Volvo Car Open (@VolvoCarOpen) April 6, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios