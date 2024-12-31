The local television station threatened not to broadcast the event
Andrés Ramírez de Arellano, president of ABC Puerto Rico, revealed on Monday that he is considering not broadcasting locally the event “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” whose segments from Puerto Rico will take place at the T-Mobile District entertainment center in Miramar, attributing to the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority (PRCDA) alleged “unauthorized and commercially harmful actions” against the local television station.
