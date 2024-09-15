The refinery that produces Sacató and the Cristal car cleaning line formulates a new product that, due to its high efficiency, is being used by pharmaceutical and energy companies
September 15, 2024 - 4:00 PM
The refinery that produces Sacató and the Cristal car cleaning line formulates a new product that, due to its high efficiency, is being used by pharmaceutical and energy companies
September 15, 2024 - 4:00 PM
YABUCOA - In the world of mechanics, it is said that oil is like the engine’s lifeblood, since its useful life depends on this fluid. And, when that engine drives a cogenerator of energy, each oil change implies a decrease in the production of electricity or even stopping the system while maintenance is completed.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: