The non-profit organization denounced an alleged “external pressure” for the government to approve the entry of the U.S. pharmacy chain into the public health system
December 26, 2024 - 7:18 PM
The possible entry of the Walgreens mega-chain of pharmacies into the Government Health Plan (GHP), has raised additional complaints and opposition from the non-profit organization Empresarios por Puerto Rico (EPPR), whose president, Elliot Pacheco Beauchamp, assures that it threatens existing contracts and jeopardizes the allocation of federal funds for the so-called Vital Plan.
