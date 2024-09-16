Seven out of 10 homes do not have insurance, while an unspecified number of mortgaged properties have insufficient coverage
September 16, 2024 - 5:10 PM
In addition to all the consequences of inflation, insurance policies against hurricanes, earthquakes and other disasters that were purchased more than four years ago may not provide the protection expected by the owners of thousands of homes and other properties in Puerto Rico, according to an analysis by the Association of Banks of Puerto Rico (ABPR) and the Association of Insurance Companies (Acodese).
