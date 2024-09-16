Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
16 de septiembre de 2024
87°bruma
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Call to review property insurance in Puerto Rico

Seven out of 10 homes do not have insurance, while an unspecified number of mortgaged properties have insufficient coverage

September 16, 2024 - 5:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Acodese and the Puerto Rico Bankers Association (ABPR) launched a campaign to alert consumers about the need to review disaster insurance policies as a result of the increase in replacement costs of materials and labor. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

In addition to all the consequences of inflation, insurance policies against hurricanes, earthquakes and other disasters that were purchased more than four years ago may not provide the protection expected by the owners of thousands of homes and other properties in Puerto Rico, according to an analysis by the Association of Banks of Puerto Rico (ABPR) and the Association of Insurance Companies (Acodese).

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 16 de septiembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: