Raúl Juliá
4 de octubre de 2024
EnglishBusiness
Con el apoyo de
Producido de forma independiente por nuestros periodistas con el apoyo de un tercero, pero sin derecho del patrocinador de revisar ni aprobar el contenido.
Claro invests millions to consolidate its growth on the island

The telecommunications company launches a new institutional campaign, marking the culmination of a $160 million infrastructure investment

October 4, 2024 - 1:24 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Claro’s Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, reiterated the company’s commitment to Puerto Rico's economic development, stating that investments in the island’s telecommunications infrastructure will enable households and businesses to achieve their various goals by staying connected to data, phone, and television services. (Suministrada)
Sharon Minelli Pérez
By Sharon Minelli Pérez
Periodista de Negociossharon.perez@gfrmedia.com

Editor's note: Today only, Claro is sponsoring free all content for El Nuevo Día subscribers. Starting Saturday, this content will become exclusive again. If you want to support responsible journalism, subscribe here.

RELATED

With a $1 million investment, Claro presented on Thursday its new institutional campaign, focused on how they meet the diversity of connection needs of each customer.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

“This is for Puerto Rico, for the customers, for the market,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president of Claro, during the presentation held at a hotel in San Juan. “Telecommunications are the foundation of Puerto Rico’s connected future.”

Claro enlisted part of the cast from the Teatro Breve collective to humorously depict how they address various customer complaints, such as a gamer struggling with inconsistent fixed internet or a frequent traveler requiring global connectivity.

Additionally, the comedy skit highlighted the personal care provided to an elderly customer who is particularly attached to her cellphone.

“This campaign encompasses all demographic groups in Puerto Rico,” said Ortiz de Montellano, after showcasing one of the ads created by the agency Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi.

With the slogan “We are the network for every you,” Ortiz de Montellano announced that the campaign will be featured on television, radio, digital platforms, billboards, social media, and at Claro retail locations.

“We’ve witnessed how our society has had to evolve to adapt... People play multiple roles daily. That’s why we are constantly evolving,” he stated. “We are mobile, we are fiber, we are television, we are roaming, we are a global leader, and we are an integral part of Puerto Rico,” the executive added.

To support his statement, Ortiz de Montellano shared that Claro has invested approximately $160 million in capital expenditures so far this year, with a 5G network covering 95% of the population and interconnection agreements in 220 destinations.

At an event held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Condado, Claro announced the launch of its new institutional campaign, developed by Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi, which required a $1 million investment.
Net growth in fixed Internet

He also reported that over 670,000 homes and businesses now have access to fiber optic services, offering symmetrical speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes, both upstream and downstream.

Regarding fixed services, the executive assured El Nuevo Día that there has been net growth despite the expiration in May of the federal subsidy that provided up to $30 per month in discounts.

“It has continued to perform well, precisely because, during the pandemic, we all recognized the need for a strong home internet connection,” Ortiz de Montellano explained.

He also noted that in Puerto Rico, the trend of bundling services under a single provider is gaining momentum, especially when it leads to monthly savings, as seen with last year’s introduction of the Claro Full product.

According to Ortiz de Montellano, “there has been a significant increase in Claro TV+ subscriptions”.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharon Minelli Pérez
Sharon Minelli PérezArrow Icon
Sharon Minelli Pérez comenzó en El Nuevo Día como traductora y parte de la mesa de editores que preparaba la edición impresa. Hace 15 años, fue reclutada como periodista para endi.com....
