Claro invests millions to consolidate its growth on the island

With a $1 million investment, Claro presented on Thursday its new institutional campaign, focused on how they meet the diversity of connection needs of each customer.

“This is for Puerto Rico, for the customers, for the market,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president of Claro, during the presentation held at a hotel in San Juan. “Telecommunications are the foundation of Puerto Rico’s connected future.”

Claro enlisted part of the cast from the Teatro Breve collective to humorously depict how they address various customer complaints, such as a gamer struggling with inconsistent fixed internet or a frequent traveler requiring global connectivity.

Additionally, the comedy skit highlighted the personal care provided to an elderly customer who is particularly attached to her cellphone.

“This campaign encompasses all demographic groups in Puerto Rico,” said Ortiz de Montellano, after showcasing one of the ads created by the agency Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi.

With the slogan “We are the network for every you,” Ortiz de Montellano announced that the campaign will be featured on television, radio, digital platforms, billboards, social media, and at Claro retail locations.

“We’ve witnessed how our society has had to evolve to adapt... People play multiple roles daily. That’s why we are constantly evolving,” he stated. “We are mobile, we are fiber, we are television, we are roaming, we are a global leader, and we are an integral part of Puerto Rico,” the executive added.

To support his statement, Ortiz de Montellano shared that Claro has invested approximately $160 million in capital expenditures so far this year, with a 5G network covering 95% of the population and interconnection agreements in 220 destinations.

Net growth in fixed Internet

He also reported that over 670,000 homes and businesses now have access to fiber optic services, offering symmetrical speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes, both upstream and downstream.

Regarding fixed services, the executive assured El Nuevo Día that there has been net growth despite the expiration in May of the federal subsidy that provided up to $30 per month in discounts.

“It has continued to perform well, precisely because, during the pandemic, we all recognized the need for a strong home internet connection,” Ortiz de Montellano explained.

He also noted that in Puerto Rico, the trend of bundling services under a single provider is gaining momentum, especially when it leads to monthly savings, as seen with last year’s introduction of the Claro Full product.

According to Ortiz de Montellano, “there has been a significant increase in Claro TV+ subscriptions”.

