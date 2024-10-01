Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
1 de octubre de 2024
85°nubes rotas
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Creditors of the Horned Dorset hotel in Rincón may not get their money back

A superior judge in Aguada determined that the agreements signed between the inn and the real estate firm Lifeafar do not constitute a purchase and sale

October 1, 2024 - 5:35 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

A recent court decision keeps the operations of the Horned Dorset Primavera hotel in Rincón in limbo and -at least according to one of the parties- the ruling puts at risk that both the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) and the banks, among other creditors, will be able to recover the money owed.

RELATED
Tags
Rincón
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 1 de octubre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: