The agency’s study doesn’t have the necessary information to measure the impact of the incentive since, among other things, the beneficiary physicians aren´t required to submit annual reports
June 6, 2024 - 4:21 PM
After 4,044 tax decrees were granted to attract and retain physicians in Puerto Rico, the government has no idea how effective it has been, according to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC) study “Evaluation of Incentive Performance,” which revealed that the program “is one of the most costly incentives” for the treasury, reaching between $110 million and $222 million in four years.
