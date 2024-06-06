Opinión
6 de junio de 2024
86°aguaceros
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:DDEC doesn’t recognize the economic incentive effectiveness for the retention of medical staff on the island

The agency’s study doesn’t have the necessary information to measure the impact of the incentive since, among other things, the beneficiary physicians aren´t required to submit annual reports

June 6, 2024 - 4:21 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Since 2020, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) granted some 4,044 tax incentives to physicians, which reported average annual revenues of $270,043, totaling over $1.092 billion in revenues. (Shutterstock)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

After 4,044 tax decrees were granted to attract and retain physicians in Puerto Rico, the government has no idea how effective it has been, according to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC) study “Evaluation of Incentive Performance,” which revealed that the program “is one of the most costly incentives” for the treasury, reaching between $110 million and $222 million in four years.

Puerto Rico
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
