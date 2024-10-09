Opinión
Raúl Juliá
9 de octubre de 2024
prima:Experts will discuss Puerto Rico’s energy crisis during panel discussion in ICON Summit 2024

The event will take place during one of the 17 workshops that will be held at the conference that will take place on October 15 and 16

October 9, 2024 - 1:30 PM

The founders of the Puerto Rico Icon Institute: Karla Barrera Morstad and Richard Santana Villanueva (right). (Suministrada)
By Narianyelis Ortega Soto

With the purpose of exploring solutions to the energy crisis in Puerto Rico, the panel discussion “Island Interconnection as a Foundation for Energy Resilience” will be held at the Sheraton Hotel Miramar Convention Center. The initiative will take place on October 15 as part of the activities of the “ICON Summit 2024″, an event aimed at entrepreneurs, investors and community leaders.

Puerto Rico
