With the purpose of exploring solutions to the energy crisis in Puerto Rico, the panel discussion “Island Interconnection as a Foundation for Energy Resilience” will be held at the Sheraton Hotel Miramar Convention Center. The initiative will take place on October 15 as part of the activities of the “ICON Summit 2024″, an event aimed at entrepreneurs, investors and community leaders.
