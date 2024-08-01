Federal court orders the appointment of new directors for Puerto Rico’s mutual funds

The family of closed-end mutual funds managed by UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico went to the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston with the expectation of preventing the appointment of new directors, following a court victory by investor Ocean Capital LLC.

The appeal, by means of an emergency motion, paralyzed the new directors selected by the funds shareholders from assuming their mandate in the governance of the investment companies until the controversy is resolved in the federal intermediate forum. The oral hearing was scheduled for September 10, 2024.

The Puerto Rico family of closed-end mutual funds managed by UBS Financial Services was to appoint José R. Izquierdo II and Brent D. Rosenthal as new directors after U.S. District Court Judge Gina R. Méndez-Miró in Puerto Rico granted Ocean’s request.

Izquierdo II and Rosenthal were expected to be seated as new directors of the Puerto Rico Residents Tax-Free Funds (PRITF I and VI). Izquierdo II and Ethan Danial would also serve as directors of the Tax Free Fund for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc. (TFF I), as elected by an overwhelming majority at three annual shareholder meetings of these funds.

The executives were nominated by Ocean Capital, an investment firm that owns a considerable volume of shares in such investment vehicles and has been advocating for years for a reorganization.

Thus, Federal Judge Méndez-Miró recognized the substitution of Carlos Nido and Luis M. Pellot, executives who are alleged to be “entrenched” in the management of PRITF I.

“We are pleased that the Court has validated Ocean Capital’s counterclaims and the legitimate shareholder votes that took place at PRITF I, PRITF VI and TFF I. Although the Court has ordered us to appoint duly elected directors, we are disappointed that the funds have chosen to file an ‘emergency’ motion to stay the appeal, falsely asserting that the funds face ‘imminent and irreparable harm’ with the appointment of new directors,” said William Heath Hawk, founder of Ocean Capital.

It is a dispute that began in 2021, when Ocean Capital, the firm that owns 13% of PRITF I shares, and the wealth management firm disagreed on how to transform the leadership of Puerto Rico’s family of closed-end mutual funds.

Later, in February 2022, the dispute escalated into a lawsuit between UBS and Ocean Capital. The parties have mutually alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and state laws other provisions.

“Let it be known that, if the entrenched directors continue to refuse to comply with the Court’s order, Ocean Capital will hold - each and every one of them - accountable for the prolonged harm they have caused and continue to cause shareholders. We will continue to fight for the will of the shareholders, no matter how long it takes or how much it costs,” Heath Hawk communicated.

“This is clearly another desperate attempt by the funds to continue to circumvent the will of shareholders by spending even more shareholder capital to drag out this costly litigation,” he continued.

It is estimated that the funds have already spent more than $5 million on outside counsel to fight Ocean Capital and other investors.

At the annual meeting held last April, approximately four million PRITF shareholders voted in favor of Ocean Capital’s proposal to terminate the advisory and management contracts of UBS Financial Services of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset Management LLC, the family of funds.

Last June, Popular Asset Management LLC resigned as co-manager of the funds, leaving UBS as the sole manager, El Nuevo Día reported earlier.

In a preliminary vote tally at TFF I’s 2024 annual meeting, held this month, a majority of shareholders again voted in favor of Ocean Capital’s nominees by an overwhelming margin of approximately 105 to one, the firm reported.

