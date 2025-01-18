Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
20 de enero de 2025
76°despejado
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Federal energy closes $584.5 million loan for solar farm in Coamo

The agency also granted two conditional commitments to projects that would be located in Santa Isabel, Arecibo and Yabucoa

January 18, 2025 - 7:05 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The federal Department of Energy's support for solar energy producers in Puerto Rico totals $1.2 billion. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

With days to go before President Joe Biden’s administration ends its term, the federal Department of Energy (DOE) closed the financing of $584.5 million in favor of Convergent Energy and Power, Inc., a company developing a solar farm in Coamo and three independent battery energy storage system projects, better known as BESS, in Caguas, Peñuelas and Ponce.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado RiveraArrow Icon
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 19 de enero de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: