Raúl Juliá
10 de enero de 2025
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Who is Josué Colón, Jenniffer González's Energy czar?

With a long trajectory in PREPA, his name was sounded for weeks to occupy the newly created position

January 9, 2025 - 12:42 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Colón Ortiz returned to PREPA in 2021 for his second term as executive director. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticias

By appointing Josué Colón Ortiz as her Energy Czar -with the tasks of accelerating the stability and reconstruction of the grid and overseeing the operation of the electric system- and, simultaneously, to head the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A), Governor Jenniffer González selected a figure who has publicly reiterated her reservations with the performance of private operators, particularly LUMA Energy, and who has been supported by the leadership of the New Progressive Party (PNP), publicly, has reiterated her reservations with the performance of private operators, particularly LUMA Energy, and has been supported by the leadership of the New Progressive Party (PNP), although she has been repudiated by groups that favor an accelerated transition to clean energy sources.

Josué ColónJennifer González
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno...
