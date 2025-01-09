By appointing Josué Colón Ortiz as her Energy Czar -with the tasks of accelerating the stability and reconstruction of the grid and overseeing the operation of the electric system- and, simultaneously, to head the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A), Governor Jenniffer González selected a figure who has publicly reiterated her reservations with the performance of private operators, particularly LUMA Energy, and who has been supported by the leadership of the New Progressive Party (PNP), publicly, has reiterated her reservations with the performance of private operators, particularly LUMA Energy, and has been supported by the leadership of the New Progressive Party (PNP), although she has been repudiated by groups that favor an accelerated transition to clean energy sources.