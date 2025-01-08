The Miami office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed the raid, but clarified that the woman was not arrested and is not in custody
January 8, 2025 - 4:43 PM
Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Kansas City executed Tuesday a search warrant at the residence of a woman suspected of setting several commercial establishments on fire in the municipality of Cabo Rojo, the federal agency confirmed in written statements to El Nuevo Día.
