Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
9 de enero de 2025
77°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:ATF agents in Missouri executed a search warrant at the home of suspect accused of setting several businesses on fire in Cabo Rojo

The Miami office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed the raid, but clarified that the woman was not arrested and is not in custody

January 8, 2025 - 4:43 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The suspect allegedly set fires in at least four businesses in Cabo Rojo. (Facebook)
Agustín Criollo Oquero
By Agustín Criollo Oquero
Reportero de Breaking Newsagustin.criollo@gfrmedia.com

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Kansas City executed Tuesday a search warrant at the residence of a woman suspected of setting several commercial establishments on fire in the municipality of Cabo Rojo, the federal agency confirmed in written statements to El Nuevo Día.

RELATED
Tags
Breaking NewsMissouriCabo Rojo
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Agustín Criollo Oquero
Agustín Criollo OqueroArrow Icon
Periodista, historiador, músico y gestor cultural. Agustín Criollo Oquero ha laborado y colaborado con diferentes publicaciones como El Nuevo Día, Primera Hora, Noticel, Metro Puerto Rico y los semanarios El Horizonte,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 9 de enero de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: