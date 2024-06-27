Opinión
27 de junio de 2024
88°bruma
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Fiscal Board will amend PREPA’s Adjustment Plan

Outgoing agency chairman David Skeel expressed hope that the public corporation’s bankruptcy will be resolved in “a couple of months” despite the adverse ruling by the First Circuit Court of Appeals

June 27, 2024 - 9:18 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
David Skeel assured that he will dedicate the last weeks of his term to contribute as much as possible to the conclusion of PREPA's bankruptcy process. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com)
Joanisabel González
By Joanisabel González
Editora de Negociosjoanisabel.gonzalez@gfrmedia.com

The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) intends to reopen the Electric Power Authority’s Plan of Adjustment (PDA-AEE) file to adjust the amount to be paid to bondholders after the First Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that they have a secured claim against the public corporation’s net income.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joanisabel González
Joanisabel GonzálezArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueña con más de dos décadas de experiencia en la cobertura de la comunidad empresarial de Puerto Rico y la economía de la isla. Luego de trabajar en el semanario de...
