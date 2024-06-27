Outgoing agency chairman David Skeel expressed hope that the public corporation’s bankruptcy will be resolved in “a couple of months” despite the adverse ruling by the First Circuit Court of Appeals
June 27, 2024 - 9:18 AM
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) intends to reopen the Electric Power Authority’s Plan of Adjustment (PDA-AEE) file to adjust the amount to be paid to bondholders after the First Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that they have a secured claim against the public corporation’s net income.
