El Nuevo Día toured the industrial building of the U.S. Postal Service where it witnessed the process of receiving and sending packages and letters
December 19, 2024 - 10:55 AM
Carolina - At every corner of the huge industrial building of the United States Postal Service (USPS) in Carolina, there are mountains of boxes and packages moving from one place to another. A string of brown boxes drops onto the sprawling belt, from where they are ejected into other containers before making their way to a USPS truck and, finally, to homes and mailboxes all over the island.
