JetBlue announces flights from $39

July 30, 2024 - 3:54 PM
July 30, 2024 - 3:54 PM
JetBlue announced Tuesday the start of its summer specials, which include one-way fares starting at $39 and up to $500 off JetBlue Vacations packages.
Under the name “See you, summer”, the discounts will be available until next Thursday, August 1.
Fares starting at $39 are for travel between Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 26, it was reported.
“This offer provides a wide selection of low fares to popular destinations to make the most of the summer season,” JetBlue said in a press release.
Meanwhile, discounts of up to $500 on JetBlue Vacations will apply to travel booked before August 1, 2024.
Vacation packages must be for travel between August 7, 2024 and June 25, 2025.
JetBlue is the airline with the largest number of operations at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).
It is also present at Mercedita Airport (PSE), in Ponce, and Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN), in Aguadilla.
