30 de julio de 2024
JetBlue announces flights from $39

The airline also offers discounts for the purchase of vacation packages

July 30, 2024 - 3:54 PM

Esta nueva ruta le permite a JetBlue la oportunidad de generar ingresos y volver a poner en servicio aeronaves que de otra manera estarían inactivas.
JetBlue operates in San Juan, Ponce and Aguadilla airports. (Archivo)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

JetBlue announced Tuesday the start of its summer specials, which include one-way fares starting at $39 and up to $500 off JetBlue Vacations packages.

Lee este artículo en español.

Under the name “See you, summer”, the discounts will be available until next Thursday, August 1.

Fares starting at $39 are for travel between Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 26, it was reported.

“This offer provides a wide selection of low fares to popular destinations to make the most of the summer season,” JetBlue said in a press release.

Some of the fares from $39 available are:

  • New York (JFK) to Miami (MIA) starting at $54.
  • Ponce (PSE) to Orlando (MCO) from $79
  • Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Cancun (CUN) starting from $119
  • Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) from $99
  • New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) starting at $119
  • New York (JFK) to Santiago (STI) starting at $149

Meanwhile, discounts of up to $500 on JetBlue Vacations will apply to travel booked before August 1, 2024.

Vacation packages must be for travel between August 7, 2024 and June 25, 2025.

The more you spend, the bigger the discount

  • $50 off when you spend $1,000+ using promo code WAVE50
  • $200 off when you spend $3,000+ using promo code WAVE200
  • 300 off when you spend $4,500+ using promo code WAVE300
  • $500 off when you spend $6,000+ using promo code WAVE500

JetBlue is the airline with the largest number of operations at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

It is also present at Mercedita Airport (PSE), in Ponce, and Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN), in Aguadilla.

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

JetBlue
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
