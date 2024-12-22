The new managing partner of the local firm, Carlos Dolagaray, indicated that they were recognized with the award from the number one firm in America for their advances in their technological infrastructure
December 22, 2024 - 4:00 PM
The new managing partner of the local firm, Carlos Dolagaray, indicated that they were recognized with the award from the number one firm in America for their advances in their technological infrastructure
December 22, 2024 - 4:00 PM
Given the rapid evolution of technology worldwide, the accounting, auditing and consulting firm Kevane Grant Thornton Puerto Rico is focused on training and recruiting employees in emerging professions in technology management, said Carlos Dolagaray, managing partner of the local firm.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: