The government never allocated funds to comply with the statute that would have benefited over 60,000 students in the public school system
July 8, 2024 - 11:59 AM
The government has not complied with the creation of a $1,000 savings account for each kindergarten student enrolled in the public education system, despite the fact that said public policy is the result of a law approved five years ago, confirmed Luis Umpierre, deputy executive director of the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (AAFAF).
