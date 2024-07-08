Opinión
8 de julio de 2024
88°aguaceros
prima:Kindergarten students impacted by failure to implement $1,000 savings account law

The government never allocated funds to comply with the statute that would have benefited over 60,000 students in the public school system

July 8, 2024 - 11:59 AM

According to data shared by the Department of Education, between the 2021 and 2024 academic years, 63,155 students were enrolled in kindergarten who were assumed to have a $1,000 savings account that would have an annual return until they graduated from twelfth grade. (Ramon " Tonito " Zayas)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The government has not complied with the creation of a $1,000 savings account for each kindergarten student enrolled in the public education system, despite the fact that said public policy is the result of a law approved five years ago, confirmed Luis Umpierre, deputy executive director of the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (AAFAF).

Tags
Puerto RicoRicardo RossellóAAFAF
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
