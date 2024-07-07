Opinión
7 de julio de 2024
"We are diversity": Loiceño children empowered with the value of African heritage

El Nuevo Día participated in a day of the Piñones Aprende y Emprende summer program in which they taught children about their different hairstyles, as part of the educational and family support initiative in Loíza

July 7, 2024 - 5:30 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Evan Boria, 9, looks in the mirror after being fitted with a turban, at PAYE's summer camp. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Loíza - Evan Boria, 9, volunteered to explain to other children how to put an African turban, in different shades of blue, in their hair, amidst the celebration of Crown Day, a day to commemorate the human rights of black people to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination at school or work, and to recognize the value of African heritage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
