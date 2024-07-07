El Nuevo Día participated in a day of the Piñones Aprende y Emprende summer program in which they taught children about their different hairstyles, as part of the educational and family support initiative in Loíza
July 7, 2024 - 5:30 PM
Loíza - Evan Boria, 9, volunteered to explain to other children how to put an African turban, in different shades of blue, in their hair, amidst the celebration of Crown Day, a day to commemorate the human rights of black people to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination at school or work, and to recognize the value of African heritage.
