The implementation of laws defining the international regulatory framework has strengthened Puerto Rico’s competitiveness compared to other Caribbean jurisdictions, according to industry leaders
October 18, 2024 - 10:54 AM
The recent approval of legislation that fine-tunes regulations for international companies operating in Puerto Rico, particularly in the insurance and international banking sectors, has further enhanced the island’s appeal as an operations hub for these types of financial services companies, according to business leaders consulted by El Nuevo Día.
