Raúl Juliá
18 de octubre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Puerto Rico’s regulation attracts international financial institutions

The implementation of laws defining the international regulatory framework has strengthened Puerto Rico’s competitiveness compared to other Caribbean jurisdictions, according to industry leaders

October 18, 2024 - 10:54 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Para el 2020, la Asociación de Bancos Internacionales de Puerto Rico llevará a cabo un foro con inversionistas para dar a conocer la isla como centro financiero. (GFR Media)
Next week, the Association of International Insurers and the Puerto Rico International Bankers Association will hold the fourth edition of the Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum 2024.
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negocios

The recent approval of legislation that fine-tunes regulations for international companies operating in Puerto Rico, particularly in the insurance and international banking sectors, has further enhanced the island’s appeal as an operations hub for these types of financial services companies, according to business leaders consulted by El Nuevo Día.

Efraín Montalbán Ríos
