The company, which acquired the assets of Israeli billionaire Gad Zeevi on the island, stated that it has voluntarily adopted many of the recommendations made by investigators following the fatal explosion
October 22, 2024 - 1:13 PM
Just 14 months after the explosion at the Caribbean Petroleum Corporation (Capeco) facility that shook Puerto Rico on the night of October 23, 2009, the company’s assets were auctioned in New York. The highest bidder was Puma Energy International, a Geneva-based multinational, which offered approximately $82 million for the oil company’s assets.
