Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
18 de diciembre de 2024
82°lluvia moderada
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Seven keys to understanding PREPA’s bankruptcy and the future of the electricity system

Following the new impasse in the negotiations to modify the obligations of the public corporation, we explain what it means and how the situation would affect the service or the electricity bill

December 17, 2024 - 6:26 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Fiscal Oversight Board awaits a new decision from the First Circuit in Boston to present a new Adjustment Plan for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). In a file photo, a view of the Aguirre Power Plant in Salinas. (dennis.rivera@gmail.com)
Joanisabel González
By Joanisabel González
Editora de Negociosjoanisabel.gonzalez@gfrmedia.com

While Governor-elect Jenniffer González has assembled a handful of energy experts to identify how to operate the electric system effectively, the bankruptcy process is stalled because the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) and the bondholders objecting to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) are unable to reach a monetary understanding to end the bankruptcy process.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoLaura Taylor SwainJennifer González
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joanisabel González
Joanisabel GonzálezArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueña con más de dos décadas de experiencia en la cobertura de la comunidad empresarial de Puerto Rico y la economía de la isla. Luego de trabajar en el semanario de...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 18 de diciembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: