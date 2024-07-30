Opinión
30 de julio de 2024
Spirit Airlines will introduce new fares

The airline intends to upgrade the service it offers to customers with premium options

July 30, 2024 - 4:42 PM

José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Following recent changes in the low-cost airline segment, Spirit Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will offer four new types of travel options to enhance the quality of service it provides to its customers.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

They are Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy and Go, which include premium selections and the flexibility of no change or cancellation fees.

The new travel options will be available starting on August 16, it was reported.

“We are ushering in a new era in Spirit’s history and elevating the quality of low-cost travel with enhanced options that are unlike anything we’ve offered before,” said Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit Airlines, in a press release.

“We’ve listened to our guests and are eager to offer them what they want: options for a quality experience that are affordable and offer unmatched value,” the executive added.

What do the fares offer?

  • Go Big, a Big Front Seat, light snacks and beverages, including alcoholic beverages, one carry-on, one checked bag, priority check-in and boarding, and internet access via the wifi network.
  • Go Comfy is a new seating option that offers greater comfort and space with an unoccupied middle seat, one carry-on, one checked bag, priority boarding, a light snack and a non-alcoholic beverage.
  • Go Savvy allows a choice of carry-on or checked baggage and standard seat selection during booking.
  • Go is the most economical option. You have the flexibility to purchase any of the following options: checked baggage, standard seat selection, wifi, light snacks and beverages.

In addition to these fares, Spirit reported that, beginning August 27, it will have priority check-in for customers who opt for Go Big, are Free Spirit Gold members or those who hold the Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard, available at more than 20 airports.

Exclusive queue will provide direct access to the first available ticket counter for customers to check in quickly.

Boarding process changes

Spirit Airlines also announced that, effective August 27, it will change its boarding process.

The new process will include five groups aimed at reducing boarding time and improving operational performance.

Finally, priority boarding will be available to customers who choose Go Big and Go Comfy options, Free Spirit Gold and Silver members and Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders, as well as active members of the U.S. military and their children and spouses when traveling with the service member.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Spirit Airlines
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
