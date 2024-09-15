Opinión
Raúl Juliá
15 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Supreme Court issues new rule on government contracts to private bidders

The Roads and Transportation Authority asked the high court to reconsider a decision that, had it been issued earlier, could have prevented the contracts of Genera PR, Global Ports Holding and others

September 15, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Entre Santurce y Hato Rey se ven pasar taxis, psicorre y guaguas de First Transit, o mejor conocidas como MetroBus. (Archivo / GFR Media)
The Supreme Court determined that the Highway and Transportation Authority's auction board failed to uphold the public interest by taking into account the finances of First Transit PR's parent company in awarding it a $57 million transportation contract.
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

When considering proposals for awarding contracts or auctions, the Puerto Rico government should not take into account the finances of the parent companies and, instead, consider exclusively the merits of the companies or entities that apply to compete in RFP or bidding processes.

Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
domingo, 15 de septiembre de 2024
