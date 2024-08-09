A study by the consulting firm Aon highlights the growing dilemma faced by professionals between their jobs and caring for parents, as well as the lack of support from companies for these employees
Editor’s note: This is the second of two articles on Puerto Rico’s employment outlook in light of the report “Older Adults in the Workplace: Opportunities and Challenges for Human Resources Leaders”, an analytical work by the consulting firm Aon and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
