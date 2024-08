The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) on Thursday sued Governor Pedro Pierluisi to force the annulment of Act 10 of 2024, a statute that requires the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) to maintain the net metering program that governs hundreds of thousands of consumers in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rican government’s financial watchdog told U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain that the statute has the effect of limiting the powers of PREB, the agency responsible for regulating the island’s electricity market, to make way for an environment where “politicians and special interest groups” dictate public energy policy.

This is an adverse case in the context of the Title III process of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and its filing was a known fact, since through several letters, the FOMB had warned the Pierluisi administration that it would take action if it implemented Act 10 of 2024.

However, the controversy over the so-called Net Metering Act transcends the issue of PREB’s powers, as the statute goes to the heart of the restructuring of PREPA’s debt, a process that is headed by the FOMB and that now hangs on whether the agency and the bondholders who oppose the Plan of Adjustment of the public corporation (PDA-PREPA) can reach an agreement in a mediation process.

The payment plan that the FOMB has proposed to end PREPA’s bankruptcy rests on the imposition of a legacy charge that would apply to households, businesses and institutions in Puerto Rico. According to FOMB and bondholder experts, an overly burdensome legacy charge would accelerate the process of migration to renewable energy systems that Puerto Rico is experiencing.

After the U.S. territory experienced the longest power outage in its history in 2017 after Hurricane María, and in the face of constant electricity bill adjustments as a result of Puerto Rico’s dependence on fossil fuels - such as oil and natural gas - hundreds of thousands of consumers have decided to generate electricity for themselves. The greater the number of consumers generating their own electricity, according to reports in PREPA’s court file, the less capacity the public corporation would have to pay over $12 billion in claims.

“By filing this action, the FOMB does not seek to terminate the net metering program as alleged by proponents of Act 10. Nor does it seek to impose any particular changes to the net metering program. Rather, this action seeks only to restore PREB’s ability to independently study, evaluate and make changes (if any) to the net metering program if it determines that they are necessary for PREPA to operate effectively and serve the people of Puerto Rico, and to remove corrosive and dangerous politically motivated restrictions to PREB that threaten to undermine the progress it has made in the past several years,” the FOMB alleges.

According to the FOMB, Act 10 of 2024 reflects “an effort to return to practices that are at the root of PREPA’s current challenges.”

The statute in controversy was passed in January of this year just as PREB was analyzing how to proceed with the program that allows a consumer to enter into an agreement of up to 20 years with PREPA, now through operator LUMA Energy. The agreement in question allows the connection of an electricity generation system in a home or business to the public electric grid. The consumer pays PREPA for the electricity consumption it has had, subtracting the electricity it generated for itself. In many cases, this agreement has resulted in a monthly payment of $4.00 by the consumer to PREPA.

But FOMB still states Act 10 of 2024 prevents PREB from making any changes to the net metering program and would even allow for the approval of agreements with consumers beyond the 20-year period.

Finally, such moves and the agency alleges would be contrary to PREPA’s certified fiscal plans and, consequently, affect the public corporation’s Title III process.

