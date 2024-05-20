We are part of The Trust Project
The Verdanza hotel is set to become a Hyatt Centric
The owners of the hotel located in Isla Verde will invest $25 million to upgrade in remodeling
May 20, 2024 - 4:44 PM
May 20, 2024 - 4:44 PM
The Verdanza hotel in Isla Verde will become a Hyatt Centric, announced Monday the hotel chain and the owners of HJ Partners LLC, an entity made up of the owners of the Vivo Beach Club entertainment complex and local developer Interlink.
