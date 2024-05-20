Opinión
20 de mayo de 2024
87°bruma
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:The Verdanza hotel is set to become a Hyatt Centric

The owners of the hotel located in Isla Verde will invest $25 million to upgrade in remodeling

May 20, 2024 - 4:44 PM

Guests of the Hyatt Centric will have access to the Vivo Beach Club entertainment complex. (Suministrada)
By José Orlando Delgado

The Verdanza hotel in Isla Verde will become a Hyatt Centric, announced Monday the hotel chain and the owners of HJ Partners LLC, an entity made up of the owners of the Vivo Beach Club entertainment complex and local developer Interlink.

Puerto Rico
English
Ver más ->
