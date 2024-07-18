Mainly due to the development of chips for Artificial Intelligence, NVIDIA has positioned itself among the most valued companies, while local shares have registered positive numbers
July 18, 2024 - 3:34 PM
Mainly due to the development of chips for Artificial Intelligence, NVIDIA has positioned itself among the most valued companies, while local shares have registered positive numbers
July 18, 2024 - 3:34 PM
In the face of growing demand and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the stock values of technology companies have reported remarkable growth so far in 2024, dethroning internationally recognized companies, according to data compiled by financial advisory firm Birling Capital Advisors, LLC.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: