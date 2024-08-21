Wahlburgers, a new franchise specializing in gourmet hamburgers, arrives in Puerto Rico

After several months of negotiation, Boston Burgers, LLC. acquired the rights for Puerto Rico of a new franchise of gourmet hamburger restaurants, which will be the first on the island and in the Caribbean region.

It is the Wahlburgers chain, founded in 2014 in Massachusetts by chef Paul Wahlberg and his artist brothers: Donnie, actor, singer and founder of the band New Kids on the Block and Mark, Hollywood star and producer, famous for Boogie Nights and more recently, for films such as Transformers: The Last Knight and Father Stu.

Wahlburgers is not a fast food franchise. In fact, it is a casual dining restaurant concept that specializes in a variety of premium burgers, shakes, appetizers and alcoholic beverages, including beers on tap. It has more than 90 locations in the United States, as well as in Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

The chain will be brought to Puerto Rico by entrepreneurs Adalberto Fernández and Ricardo Rivera Badía, owners of Boston Burgers LLC.

In an exclusive interview with El Nuevo Día, the franchisees indicated that they have already signed the contract to open the first Wahlburgers on the island. It will be located at The Mall of San Juan, in the former Burger & Beer Joint location on the third level.

The remodeling work on the premises will begin next November, because they still need to obtain the building permits. Image of the restaurant design. (GFR Media)

The restaurant will be 4,638 square feet, making it one of the largest in the chain. It will accommodate nearly a hundred people indoors and another 20 on the outdoor terrace.

“We were looking for a site with tourist impact and that was in the metropolitan area to establish the first Wahlburgers,” said Rivera Badía, a franchise expert.

The Mall of San Juan was interested in the business because it complements the gastronomic offer of the mall, and a couple of days ago they signed the contract, said those interviewed.

The remodeling work at the location will begin next November, because they still need to obtain construction permits. The opening is scheduled for February 2025 and the first Wahlburgers on the island will generate some 80 direct jobs. The initial investment is around $1 million.

Fernández, who is a mechanical engineer, said he was interested in bringing the Wahlburgers franchise to Puerto Rico because it is a chain with a family atmosphere, and the food is of excellent quality.

He mentioned that another of the chain’s attractions is that it has a dozen beers on tap. The premises will have a bar that will seat 12 people indoors and another 12 outdoors.

Rivera Badía pointed out that the franchise has several business models, ranging from food courts to independent restaurants, such as “free standing”. He added that at the corporate level, the Wahlbergs are even considering adding servi-auto to their independent establishments, an option that local franchisees do not rule out for the island.

Expansion Plan

Boston Burgers’ first phase of development includes opening five Wahlburgers in Puerto Rico over the next five years. These will be concentrated mostly in the extended metropolitan area, in an imaginary triangle between the municipalities of Caguas, Carolina and Dorado, according to the franchisees.

They mentioned that the administration of the Coliseo de Puerto Rico made them an offer to have two locations in that event center. That could become the second Wahlburgers by the end of next year.

They also want to establish a restaurant at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and in The Square District, a commercial tourism project to be built in the city of Mayagüez.

The vibe at Wahlburgers is relaxed, safe, where families and young adults go to have a good time. White, green and black colors predominate inside the restaurants, which are decorated with a variety of photos of the three Wahlberg brothers and phrases that evoke family sharing.

At the entrance of the establishment there will be a small store with promotional items of the brand and posters of the Wahlbergs. The restaurant at The Mall of San Juan will offer live music on the third level stage, Thursdays through Saturdays.

As for prices, the business duo indicated that they will be adjusted to the reality of the market. Hamburgers will start at $12. In general terms, the average meal will be $28 per person.

The franchise will be serviced by Uber Eats and Door Dash. And the partners do not rule out opening Wahlburgers in Florida at a later date.

According to the chain’s corporate site, Wahlburgers franchisees must have a net worth of about $5 million, cover a development fee of $10,000 per location and a franchise fee of another $40,000, and pay, generally speaking, royalties of 6% of gross sales.

