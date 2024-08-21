Opinión
21 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:BurgerFi could file for bankruptcy due to financial difficulties and declining sales in United States

The franchise operates four restaurants on the island, but they estimate that their operation will not be affected by potential actions of the parent company

August 21, 2024 - 11:20 AM

Updated At

Updated on August 21, 2024 - 5:33 PM

BurgerFi (Suministrada)
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) owner of the Burger Fi burger chain, as well as Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, has reported that it may be filing for bankruptcy in United States after facing liquidity problems.

Corrections & Clarifications

August 21, 2024, 5:39 p.m. - The title was modified to specify that, for now, the possible bankruptcy process would affect restaurants only in the United States.

Tags
BurgerFIPuerto RicoHamburger
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Marian Díaz
Marian DíazArrow Icon
Marian Díaz es una periodista con más de 25 años de experiencia cubriendo la industria del comercio, las pymes y las empresas familiares en Puerto Rico. Escribe, además, sobre la industria...
