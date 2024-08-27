The organization in charge of destination marketing defended that its model “is proven” and that the extension is necessary for long-term negotiations
August 27, 2024 - 1:59 PM
August 27, 2024 - 1:59 PM
Discover Puerto Rico’s vice president of Alliances and Industry Affairs, Ricardo Cortés Chico, confirmed Tuesday that “discussions” with the goverment are currently underway to extend the destination marketing organization’s (DMO) contract with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), despite the fact that the agreement is still four years away from expiration.
