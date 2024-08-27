Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
27 de agosto de 2024
88°nubes dispersas
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:With four years to go before its expiration, the DMO confirms it is seeking to extend its contract with the government

The organization in charge of destination marketing defended that its model “is proven” and that the extension is necessary for long-term negotiations

August 27, 2024 - 1:59 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Con esta iniciativa, el DMO espera “brindar al público local más herramientas para comprender lo que representa la marca”, dijo Leah Chandler, principal oficial de mercadeo de Discover Puerto Rico.
The destination marketing organization (DMO) Discover Puerto Rico is in negotiations with the government to extend the term of its contract, which expires in 2028. (Archivo)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Discover Puerto Rico’s vice president of Alliances and Industry Affairs, Ricardo Cortés Chico, confirmed Tuesday that “discussions” with the goverment are currently underway to extend the destination marketing organization’s (DMO) contract with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), despite the fact that the agreement is still four years away from expiration.

RELATED
Tags
DMOPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado RiveraArrow Icon
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 27 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: