Despite challenges from heat, heavy rain, and increased operational costs, Trópico Wholesale distributor is offering a high-quality product
November 13, 2024 - 3:12 PM
Comerío - From a hill in Comerío, where Trópico Wholesale’s 40-acre nursery sits, one can see a sea of red—a sight of poinsettias in pots and baskets that almost contradicts the warning of the distributor’s owner, René Llerandi. Llerandi cautions that, despite the vibrant display, this Christmas season will likely mean higher prices and shorter supply of the plant.
