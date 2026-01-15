Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Airbnb records an increase in searches for the San Sebastian Street Festival

In addition to locals, there are guests from the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic

January 15, 2026 - 3:56 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián are dedicated this year to actor and filmmaker Jacobo Morales. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo alejandrogranadillo@gmail.com (Alejandro Granadillo)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Editor’s note: Find out on our special site all about the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián 2026. Information on transportation, events, security, artists and more. Visit the special website here.

---

Searches for accommodations on Airbnb for the San Sebastian Street Festival increased by 30% for the metro area, the short-term rental (STR) platform reported.

At the Puerto Rico level, the increase in searches for stays between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18 was 15%, Airbnb noted.

According to the platform, the main countries of origin of guests are the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the top cities of origin for guests seeking accommodations included New York and Orlando, two cities that are home to a large number of Puerto Ricans in the United States.

The municipalities in Puerto Rico with the highest growth in searches compared to 2024 were San Juan, Carolina, Luquillo and Aguadilla, it was reported.

Nearly 80% of the reservations were for two to six nights, which is ideal for enjoying the island’s attractions.

Millennials accounted for nearly 40% of those looking for accommodations following the official holiday announcement, Airbnb noted.

The San Sebastián Street Festival, which this year are dedicated to actor and filmmaker Jacobo Morales, are expecting thousands of people in the historic center of the capital.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
AirbnbFiestas de la Calle San SebastiánViejo San JuanSan Juan
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado RiveraArrow Icon
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 15 de enero de 2026
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2026 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: