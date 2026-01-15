Airbnb records an increase in searches for the San Sebastian Street Festival

Editor’s note: Find out on our special site all about the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián 2026. Information on transportation, events, security, artists and more. Visit the special website here.

---

Searches for accommodations on Airbnb for the San Sebastian Street Festival increased by 30% for the metro area, the short-term rental (STR) platform reported.

At the Puerto Rico level, the increase in searches for stays between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18 was 15%, Airbnb noted.

According to the platform, the main countries of origin of guests are the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the top cities of origin for guests seeking accommodations included New York and Orlando, two cities that are home to a large number of Puerto Ricans in the United States.

The municipalities in Puerto Rico with the highest growth in searches compared to 2024 were San Juan, Carolina, Luquillo and Aguadilla, it was reported.

PUBLICIDAD

Nearly 80% of the reservations were for two to six nights, which is ideal for enjoying the island’s attractions.

Millennials accounted for nearly 40% of those looking for accommodations following the official holiday announcement, Airbnb noted.

The San Sebastián Street Festival, which this year are dedicated to actor and filmmaker Jacobo Morales, are expecting thousands of people in the historic center of the capital.

---